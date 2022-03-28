New London

Man Arrested in Connection to New London Stabbing

A man was transported to the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed, according to the New London Police Department.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Cutler Street and located a male suffering from serious but non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said witnesses reported the male suspect fled in his vehicle prior to officers arriving on the scene.

The suspect was located and taken into custody and was charged with second-degree assault, threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police said the stabbing appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.

