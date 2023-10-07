Man arrested in connection to Norwalk stabbing

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing someone multiple times in Norwalk on Friday night.

Dispatchers received a 911 hang up call from someone on Lowe Street around 10 p.m.

Officers responded to the area and found someone who had been stabbed in the left forearm, sternum and left leg.

Police applied a tourniquet to the person's arm and applied pressure on the other wounds to help control the bleeding.

The person was then transported to Norwalk Hospital by EMS to be treated.

According to police, Norman Allen was identified as a suspect. He was later found by patrol officers and was taken into custody.

Allen is facing charges including assault and criminal mischief. He is expected in court on Tuesday.