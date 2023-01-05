Man Arrested in Connection to Pedestrian Crash That Left 2 Dead in Stamford

A man has been arrested in connection to a December pedestrian crash that left two people dead in Stamford, police said.

Police said the two people were hit around 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street on Dec. 3.

According to the initial police investigation, 25-year-old Giovanni Vega Benis and 25-year-old Yuliana Arias Lozano, both of Stamford, were walking across Washington Boulevard when a 2022 Mercedes hit them. They were believed to have been in the crosswalk, but it’s not clear what the status of the pedestrian control signal was at the time.

Police said both pedestrians were thrown into the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard. They were taken to Stamford Hospital, where they died.

After obtaining a warrant on Wednesday, police arrested Michael Talbot after learning he was in Florida visiting family. He'll be held in Florida until he's extradited back to Stamford, according to authorities.

Talbot was detained on the day of the accident, but criminal charges hadn't been filed yet.

He now faces charges including two counts of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, felony evading responsibility, operating under the influence, and reckless operation. Police said Talbot is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone who has further information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.