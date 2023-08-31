West Hartford

Man arrested in connection to school bus crash in West Hartford

A man has been arrested after he allegedly caused a school bus crash in West Hartford in April, police said.

The crash happened on North Main Street at Miller Road on April 26 at about 4 p.m.

A school bus collided head-on with a car at the intersection. Police said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators determined that the man driving the car was at fault. He turned himself in Thursday after authorities obtained an arrest warrant.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, but police say none were hurt. The driver faces charges including reckless endangerment, reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence and more.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 14.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.

This article tagged under:

West Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us