Man arrested in connection to school bus crash in West Hartford

A man has been arrested after he allegedly caused a school bus crash in West Hartford in April, police said.

The crash happened on North Main Street at Miller Road on April 26 at about 4 p.m.

A school bus collided head-on with a car at the intersection. Police said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Investigators determined that the man driving the car was at fault. He turned himself in Thursday after authorities obtained an arrest warrant.

There were students on the bus at the time of the crash, but police say none were hurt. The driver faces charges including reckless endangerment, reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence and more.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Sept. 14.

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.