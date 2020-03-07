Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting from October in Meriden

Meriden Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last October.

Officers responded to a shooting on Randolph Avenue on October 31, 2019. Investigators said they found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot one time in the calf on her right leg.

After a lengthy investigation, police said they sought an arrest warrant, which was approved by the court on Friday.

On Friday night around 8:20 p.m., officers said they took 22-year-old Chauncey Ford, of Meriden, into custody without incident.

He was transported to Meriden Police Department where the warrant was served, authorities said.

Ford was charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm, no pistol permit and reckless endangerment. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.