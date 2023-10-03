Man arrested in connection to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one dead and another injured outside of a nightclub in Bridgeport in August.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at VIP Lounge and Social Club near the intersection of Pembroke Street and Arctic Street around 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 27.

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive 26-year-old man on the sidewalk, just south of the intersection. The man, identified as 26-year-old Johnny Barnes, of Bridgeport, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Shortly after the ShotSpotter activation, authorities said dispatchers received information about a second person at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. The 23-year-old Stratford man was reportedly injured while at the intersection of Pembroke Street an Arctic Street. He is in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to investigators, there were multiple shooters involved in the incident and it appears both victims were targeted.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 37-year-old Jermaine Orgrinc, of Bridgeport - several feet from where the shooting took place. He faces charges including first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Orgrinc is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The police department said they expect to make an arrest in connection to Barnes' death in the near future.

Police are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Coyne at (203) 581-5223 or the Bridgeport Police Tips line at (203) 576-TIPS. The investigation is active and ongoing.