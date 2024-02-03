Man arrested in connection to shots fired incident in Bridgeport

A man has been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter activation for six rounds fired on Orchard Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Once there, officers found several shell casings in the 200 block of Orchard Street.

According to police, it was later reported that there was a possible argument between unknown people followed by five shots and a vehicle leaving the area.

City officials said they found the vehicles leaving the area through a city-wide camera system. The suspect vehicles were then found in front of a business on Fairfield Avenue.

During an on scene investigation, police said they recovered a 9mm gun inside one of the vehicles. The gun was reportedly laying in plain view between the driver's seat and the center counsel without a holster.

An additional 17-round fully loaded magazine was found inside of the center counsel of the car, authorities added.

A 25-year-old man from Bridgeport was arrested and is facing charges including improper storage of a gun in a motor vehicle, large capacity magazine, negligent storage of a firearm and improper use of marker plates. His bond was set at $12,000.

The man's Connecticut pistol permit was also seized and has been turned into Bridgeport Police Department.