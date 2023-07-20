Orange

Man arrested in connection to street takeover incident that spanned several towns

By Angela Fortuna

A Meriden man has been arrested for his role in a street takeover incident that spanned several towns along the shoreline earlier this month.

The Orange Police Department said a group of about 200 to 300 dirt bikes, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles was driving recklessly down the Boston Post Road on July 8.

Most of the vehicles were unregistered and the drivers were popping wheelies, disregarding traffic signals, driving around and passing vehicles while driving on the wrong side of the road, according to police.

Orange police, along with several other nearby departments, received numerous complaints from concerned citizens.

Two officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop nearby and they were able to record much of the incident with their vehicle's dashcam video.

Meriden police later contacted Orange police about a social media post relating to the street takeover, in which they were able to identify one of the drivers that was allegedly drinking a beer while driving and popping wheelies.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested on a warrant and faces charges including reckless driving and drinking while driving.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 2. The incident remains under investigation and police are looking to identify and arrest other people involved.

