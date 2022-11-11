Man Arrested in Connection to String of ATM Thefts Across Connecticut

A New Britain man has been arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts across the state.

Old Saybrook Police said 34-year-old Jose Malave faces over 40 charges for several ATM thefts he's accused of committing.

Investigators said Malave was arrested for allegedly stealing an ATM machine from the Henny Penny Convenience Store and Gas Station on Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook.

During the Dec. 2021 incident, Malave is accused of leading a crew that smashed the convenience store windows, tied a rope to the ATM machine inside, hooking it up to their stolen car outside, and driving off - ripping the machine out of the store and through the front glass doors. The incident caused significant damage, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During their investigation, detectives were able to link the suspect to nine other ATM thefts across the state. These thefts happened in Old Saybrook, Mansfield, Coventry, Norwalk, West Haven, East Haven, New London, Old Lyme, Centerbrook and East Hartford.

Because of this, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant. Malave faces a wide range of charges including several counts of criminal mischief, larceny and burglary. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

“This is an example of good old fashion police work combined with the use of today’s technology,” said Police Chief Michael A Spera. “As a society we must not let criminals who invade our communities in an attempt to destroy the quality of life we enjoy get away, they must be brought to justice."

The incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.