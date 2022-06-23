Man Arrested in Connection to String of Burglaries in Bristol

A Bristol man was arrested and is accused of burglarizing several businesses on Route 6. The incidents took place between March and May.

Police said 39-year-old Gregory Rogers, of New Britain, was taken into custody for his involvement in two burglaries, which happened at Corner Pizza and Rodd's Restaurant.

When Rogers was interviewed, he confessed to five other robberies in the area at Grinders Keepers, Sakura Kitchen, Dunkin' Donuts, Taste of China and Dunphy's Ice Cream.

He faces charges in connection to the seven burglaries, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He's being held on a $250,000 bond.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.