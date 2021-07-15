Ansonia

Man Arrested in Connection With 2019 Ansonia Shooting

ansonia police night
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was arrested in connection to a 2019 shooting in Ansonia, police said.

Officials said 22-year-old Demetrus Robinson was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting at the corner of Howard Avenue and Church Street.

This is the third arrest relating to this shooting incident, authorities said. 21-year-old Rajohn Joti-James and Nicholas Verderosa also face charges related to the incident.

One person was seriously injured as a result of the shooting.

Robinson faces charges including first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

