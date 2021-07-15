Man Arrested in Connection With 2019 Ansonia Shooting

A man was arrested in connection to a 2019 shooting in Ansonia, police said.

Officials said 22-year-old Demetrus Robinson was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in a shooting at the corner of Howard Avenue and Church Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is the third arrest relating to this shooting incident, authorities said. 21-year-old Rajohn Joti-James and Nicholas Verderosa also face charges related to the incident.

One person was seriously injured as a result of the shooting.

Robinson faces charges including first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.