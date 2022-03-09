Man Arrested in Connection With Hamden Death Investigation

A New Haven man was arrested and faces charges in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old in Hamden, police said.

Officials said they've arrested 19-year-old Charles Hill for his alleged role in Herman Bellamy's death, which happened on Jan. 15.

Bellamy was found dead in a car on Fairview Avenue near Arch Street in Hamden.

Police determined that Hill was a passenger in Bellamy's car and he was firing a handgun from inside the car at another vehicle when Bellamy was struck and killed.

Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Connecticut State Police are conducting the homicide investigation.

Hill faces first-degree manslaughter charges. He's currently in custody at the Department of Corrections. Police said Hill has previous firearm-related charges in connection with the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford at 203-230-4048.