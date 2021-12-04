Man Arrested in Connection With Hartford Homicide

Hartford Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one dead on Blue Hills Avenue in October.

Officials said they've arrested 29-year-old Cinque Sutherland, of Hartford, on murder and firearm charges.

Detectives said they determined Sutherland was a suspect throughout their investigation. After establishing probable cause, authorities obtained an arrest warrant, found Sutherland, and took him into custody.

Officials said they responded to Blue Hills Avenue on Oct. 2 after getting a Shot Spotter activation.

When officers got to the scene, they located a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert and conscious.

Emergency crews transported the man, later identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Garnett, of Hartford, to a nearby hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries, according to investigators.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Sutherland is being held on a $1.5 million bond.