Man arrested in Enfield after trying to resell car he stole: police

A man was arrested after he used a fake check to purchase a car that was being sold and later tried to resell it online, according to police.

The seller was trying to deposit the $10,000 check at his bank and then learned it was fraud, according to police.

Police said the man reported the car stolen after finding that it was listed for sale online by the person who gave him the fake check.

Authorities said the seller then posed as another person to "buy" the car from the suspect in Enfield, where police then met and arrested him.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The thief is facing charges for possessing of a stolen vehicle, according to police.