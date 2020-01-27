Man Arrested in Hartford’s 1st Homicide of the Year

Hartford police have arrested a man charged with murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Hartford man.

Yamil Rohena, 24, was arrested Saturday. He is charged in the death of 27-year-old Kwadir Paris.

Police said Paris was involved in a crash on January 4 on Albany Avenue and Vine Street. When officers responded to that crash, they discovered that Paris, who was a passenger in the car, had been shot on Martin Street a short time earlier. Paris was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Paris was the city's first homicide victim of 2020.

Rohena is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and criminal use of a firearm. Police said he is a convicted felon who has been arrested for assault with a firearm in November 2016.

Rohena was held on a $1 million bond.