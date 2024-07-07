Man arrested in Newtown after crashing, running from stolen car while fleeing traffic stop: police

An hours-long manhunt in Newtown over the weekend led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man who police say crashed and fled a stolen vehicle while attempting to evade a traffic stop.

Officials said a Newtown police officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Toddy Hill Road at approximately 11:40 a.m. Sunday when the driver of the stopped vehicle performed a U-turn and fled the traffic stop.

The vehicle — which investigators later discovered had been reported stolen in Danbury several days earlier — then left the roadway and crashed at the intersection of Toddy Hill and Turkey Roost roads, police said.

The operator of the stolen vehicle, a 21-year-old Danbury man, then fled the scene on foot, according to a statement released by the department.

With the assistance of the Connecticut State Police and multiple police K-9s, the Newtown Police Department searched the areas of Clearview Drive, Hitfield Road, Mile Hill Road South and South Main Street for the suspect.

The search, police said, was also aided by “multiple Newtown citizens” who called police after seeing the suspect to provide information about his location and description.

The suspect was located and arrested just before 3 p.m. after a local resident discovered him in their backyard and witnessed him unsuccessfully “attempt to open the back door of the home,” police said.

The suspect was transported to Danbury Hospital to be evaluated for cuts and lacerations sustained while running through the woods.

The suspect faces 11 separate charges, including motor vehicle theft and engaging police in pursuit. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned at Danbury Superior Court on Monday.