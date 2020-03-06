Man Arrested in Stabbing Inside Hartford Dollar General

A customer at a Dollar General store in Hartford stabbed another customer during a fight over cutting in line, according to police.

Officers responded to the Dollar General on Wethersfield Avenue on Monday for the report of a stabbing.

The victim told police he was standing in line when the suspect cut in front of him. The two got into a verbal argument and the victim told police the suspect pulled out a knife without warning and stabbed him in the stomach.

The suspect took off after the incident.

After an investigation, police secured an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Giovani Lopez, of Hartford.

Officer arrested Lopez on Friday morning. He was charged with first-degree assault and was held on $450,000 bond.