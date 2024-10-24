Man arrested for making child pornography in Hartford: police

A Hartford man has been arrested for allegedly making and possessing child pornography, police said.

Authorities said they executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Bushnell Street Thursday.

Police said a man that lived there was allegedly involved in the production and possession of child pornography. Police found pornographic images in the man's apartment.

Detectives confiscated hard drives, laptops and cell phones during their investigation.

The man faces charges including voyeurism and possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The police department is investigating.