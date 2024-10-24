Hartford

Man arrested for making child pornography in Hartford: police

HartfordPolice
NBC Connecticut

A Hartford man has been arrested for allegedly making and possessing child pornography, police said.

Authorities said they executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Bushnell Street Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said a man that lived there was allegedly involved in the production and possession of child pornography. Police found pornographic images in the man's apartment.

Detectives confiscated hard drives, laptops and cell phones during their investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The man faces charges including voyeurism and possession of child pornography. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The police department is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us