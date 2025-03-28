Man arrested for making racist comments to person outside New Haven synagogue: PD

A man has been arrested after allegedly making racist comments to a person in New Haven Friday morning, police said.

New Haven police said they responded to the Westville Synagogue on West Prospect Street after getting a report of threatening and stalking.

Responding officers learned that a man aggressively approached another man, making hateful and threatening comments, according to police.

Authorities said the person ran back inside the synagogue and called police after the person lunged at him.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A man from New York was located and arrested. He faces charges including intimidation based of bigotry or bias and breach of peace.

Police say he's being held on a $10,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.