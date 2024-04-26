Simsbury

Man arrested for murder after argument with wife at Simsbury home: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after an argument at their home in Simsbury Friday afternoon.

Authorities were called to Wildwood Road just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report about an altercation inside of a home.

Responding officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries. The woman, identified as 49-year-old Qiu Rongfang, was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Rongfang's husband, Ding Sheng Lin, 50, was immediately taken into custody and charged with murder.

Police say the incident is isolated and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The Hartford State's Attorney's Office, state police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.

