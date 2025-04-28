Man arrested for pointing gun at driver on I-395 in Montville: police

A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that happened on Interstate 395 in Montville on Friday.

Police said they responded to a home in Waterford after an incident on I-395 South near exit 5.

Waterford officers responded to a home in town with one of two people believed to be involved in a road rage incident involving a gun.

Damian Brower, 28, of Ledyard, told police that he pointed a revolver at another driver because he was scared for his life. The gun, with the ammunition inside, was seized as evidence.

The other driver told police that they were driving in the left lane when a black Dodge Ram pickup truck approached. The car suddenly braked to a stop in front of them, nearly causing a crash, authorities said.

The person said they continued driving when the pickup truck starting moving again, but was brake-checked again a short time later, according to police.

That's when the driver tried to let the pickup truck pass but instead, the driver pulled up and pointed a gun at them. Brower reportedly said, "I'll shoot you" to the other driver, who then accelerated to try and create distance, troopers said.

Authorities said the driver got off exit 5 and Brower followed, still pointing the gun at them.

Brower was later arrested and he faces charges including first-degree threatening and breach of peace.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.