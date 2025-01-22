Man arrested after pointing rifle out of window during fight in East Haven: PD

A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a BB rifle at a person out his window following an argument in East Haven Tuesday morning.

East Haven police said they responded to Breezewood Condominiums on Coe Avenue around 8:10 a.m. for a fight, which prompted a shelter-in-place and a lockdown at a nearby school.

Police said a man reported being threatened by another man because of a complaint about loud music coming from a car that was warming up.

Authorities said a man pointed what appeared to be a rifle at him from a condo window during an argument. As a result, shelter-in-place orders were issued for residents in the area, and Momauguin School was placed on a lockdown until the area was secured.

Police said they spoke to the man, who is 50 years old, and he was ultimately arrested.

The weapon was later determined to be a BB rifle, and it was seized by police.

The man faces charges including threatening, breach of peace and more. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact Officer Ryan Michalowski at rmichalowski@easthavenpolice.com.