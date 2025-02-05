New Fairfield

Man arrested for possession of child porn after deadly fire in New Fairfield

By Angela Fortuna

A man was arrested months after a woman was found dead inside of a home that caught fire in New Fairfield last year.

State police said a man in his 60s was arrested after officers executed a search and seizure warrant.

Firefighters responded to a home on Wood Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. on April 27, 2024. A woman who lived inside the home died before the fire started, according to a newly released arrest warrant.

The warrant states that investigators obtained a search and seizure warrant in December as a part of their investigation. Detectives found multiple images depicting sexual acts between an adult and a child, according to the warrant.

In an interview with the man, he told officers that he and the woman who died have been married for over two dozen years, the warrant reads. The woman's identity has not been released.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and he faces possession of child pornography charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

