Man arrested after punching police officers during dispute at Branford restaurant

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested after he allegedly punched two police officers and placed one of them in a leg lock following a dispute at a Branford restaurant.

Authorities said they were called to The Stand on South Montowese Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

A man in his 50s was told to leave by management, but he refused, according to police. While the man's friend was being detained, he allegedly assaulted an officer by punching him multiple times in the back of the head and neck.

Another police officer and a restaurant employee took the man to the ground and he continued to resist, police said.

A third officer jumped in and tried to lift the man off the ground, but he was punched in the face. After taking the second officer down, he placed him in a leg lock.

He tried to bite officers that told him to stop, and he tightened his grip before being struck by officers because he still refused to comply, according to authorities.

Police said a taser was drawn but wasn't used because he eventually started to comply with commands. All three officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The man faces charges including three counts of assault on a police officer, breach of peace and criminal trespass. He was held on bond but later released.

Anyone with video of the incident is being asked to share it with Detective Lt. Eula at Deula@branfordpolice.com or 203-481-4241.

