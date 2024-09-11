Man arrested, roads reopen after domestic incident in Hamden

A person has been arrested after an apparent domestic incident at a home in Hamden, police said.

Officers responded to a home on West Shepard Avenue at about 2 p.m. after getting a 911 call reporting a domestic incident.

Police said a woman stopped a person on the road and indicated that she was in danger. She went back inside the home, and officers spoke to her through a window.

Authorities determined that some sort of domestic altercation happened inside.

The woman broke contact with officers, and she wouldn't respond to police when they tried to get back in touch with her. Authorities then established a perimeter around the home.

Streets in the immediate area were closed and a nearby private school was asked to clear their playground of students, according to police.

Over the span of two hours, police made intermittent contact with the people inside the home, and they eventually came outside.

A man was arrested. He faces charges including disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer and is due in court on Thursday.