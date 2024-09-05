Stamford

Man arrested for role in sex trafficking operation at Stamford hotel

Stamford Police

Police have arrested a man accused in a sex trafficking operation at a Stamford hotel.

The police department said their Special Investigations Unit has been investigating a suspected sex trafficking operation and officers have arrested a man in his 40s from Bridgeport.

Officers executed a search warrant at the man's home on Aug. 28 and he has since been taken into custody.

He faces charges including trafficking of persons, unlawful restraint, promoting prostitution, assault and more.

The police department is urging anyone with information on potential sex trafficking to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 203-977-5884.

