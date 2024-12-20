Man arrested for sexually assaulting massage parlor worker in West Haven: PD

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a massage parlor worker during an armed robbery in West Haven earlier this year.

West Haven police said they responded to a massage parlor in town on Aug. 18 after an armed robbery was reported.

Responding officers learned that a worker was alone when the doorbell rang. She went to the door to tell the man they weren't open, but he pushed his way inside, police said.

The man allegedly brought the worker to the back of the store, bound her hands and used scissors to threaten her, according to police.

Two cell phones and $600 in cash was stolen during the incident. The employee told authorities than the man also sexually assaulted her.

Detectives said they saw a man fitting the suspect's description drive off in a gray-colored sedan with a New York registration plate.

After a months-long investigation, the man, who is in his 40s, was arrested. He faces charges including first-degree robbery, reckless endangerment, sexual assault, larceny and unlawful restraint.

The man is also suspected in other massage parlor robberies that happened nearby, police said.