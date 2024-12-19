Man arrested for stabbing friend during fight in Griswold: police

A man has been arrested after lunging at a friend with a knife and stabbing him during an argument in Griswold on Wednesday night.

State police said they responded to a home on Main Street for a reported stabbing incident just before 6:15 p.m.

Troopers learned that a man was reportedly threatened by a friend, who was intoxicated. Authorities said the man lunged at his friend with a knife and punched him in the face.

A witness told police that the man had two knives on him. They were found in the home and seized by authorities.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The man was located by police hours later in front of a home on School Street. He was arrested and faces charges including disorderly conduct, assault, threatening and reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond. The friend was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.