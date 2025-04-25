Man arrested for stabbing, running into home with knife in Bridgeport: police

A man has been arrested for stabbing a person in the face and then running into an occupied home with a knife in Bridgeport, police said.

Authorities responded to the 1200 block of Park Avenue on Thursday after getting a report of people blocking the front entrance of a gas station.

Responding officers found several people walking from the gas station, with two people walking in the opposite direction. Police called for them to stop walking and that's when a man suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the person he was with, according to authorities.

The police department said the man, who is in his 30s, then ran away, leading officers through backyards and eventually into an occupied home on Laurel Court.

The people inside the home tried to get officers' attention. When police made entry, the man pulled out another knife, according to police.

Officers took the man into custody. He faces a slew of charges including assault, home invasion, breach of peace, criminal trespass, interfering with an officer/resisting and carrying a dangerous weapon. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

The person that was stabbed had a serious cut to the facial area, police said. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.