Man arrested for strangling woman, hurting child at Fairfield rest stop: police

A man has been arrested after being accused of strangling a woman and hurting a baby while at an Interstate 95 rest stop in Fairfield earlier this month.

State police said the incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 7. An arrest warrant says a man had an argument with a mechanic over the phone, and a woman in the car with him tried to calm him down.

That's when he got upset and started arguing with the woman, ultimately strangling her and smashing out her the car's rear window, the warrant states.

When the window shattered, shards of glass fell onto a one-month-old in the back seat, causing bleeding and cuts to its face, according to authorities.

The warrant states that baby was taken to the hospital for treatment and the woman sustained injuries to her neck after being strangled.

Investigators said the man, woman and baby were traveling on I-95 North heading back home to Providence, Rhode Island, when the woman needed to stop and use the bathroom.

About a week after the incident, troopers pinged the man's cell phone to a service plaza on the Hutchington Parkway in New York. He was ultimately taken into custody in Rhode Island.

The man faces charges including risk of injury to a child, criminal mischief, larceny, breach of peace, reckless endangerment and strangulation. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 17.

The incident was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF). Police are investigating.

