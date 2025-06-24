Man arrested for threatening CEO of Bristol Health: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening the CEO of Bristol Health on social media, police said.

The Bristol Police Department located and arrested the man around 5 p.m. on Tuesday after hospital employees expressed concern over his social media posts.

Authorities said the man made threats to the CEO of Bristol Health. Police didn't specify what the threats were.

The man is facing charges for threatening and breach of peace. Police said he was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.