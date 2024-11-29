Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up' Dave and Busters in Milford

A man has been arrested for threatening to "shoot up" Dave and Busters in the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on the day before Thanksgiving, police said.

Milford police said they responded to Dave and Busters on Boston Post Road around 8:50 p.m.

Authorities said a New Haven man allegedly caused a scene inside and threatened to "shoot up the place."

He faces charges including breach of peace and threatening. The incident is under investigation.