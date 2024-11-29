Milford

Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up' Dave and Busters in Milford

Dave & Busters at the Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover, Maryland, on September 7, 2022. – Dave & Buster’s announces second-quarter earnings Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

A man has been arrested for threatening to "shoot up" Dave and Busters in the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on the day before Thanksgiving, police said.

Milford police said they responded to Dave and Busters on Boston Post Road around 8:50 p.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Authorities said a New Haven man allegedly caused a scene inside and threatened to "shoot up the place."

He faces charges including breach of peace and threatening. The incident is under investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us