Man arrested for threatening Uber Eats driver with a gun in Naugatuck: police

By Angela Fortuna

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening an Uber Eats driver with a gun in Naugatuck over the weekend.

Naugatuck police said they responded to Rubber Avenue after a delivery driver reported being threatened with a weapon during a delivery.

It happened on May 3 around 9:30 p.m. Authorities arrested a man in his 40s and he faces charges including threatening, breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Officers searched the man's apartment and found multiple guns and ammunition.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation and the man is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

