Bristol

Man arrested for threatening workers, setting fire to homeless tent in Bristol: PD

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening employees at a CVS in Bristol and setting fire to a tent in a homeless encampment on Tuesday.

Bristol police responded to the CVS on Middle Street at 2:10 p.m. for a reported disturbance involving a knife.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Witnesses told police that a man shoplifted and then returned to the store with a knife, causing extensive property damage while threatening employees, according to authorities.

Officers said they tracked the man to a nearby homeless encampment where he intentionally set fire to a tent, endangering multiple people.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

He was also involved in an assault at the homeless encampment, according to police.

Authorities said the man was taken into custody and faces several charges including threatening, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, criminal mischief and larceny.

He was held on a $50,000 bond. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3000.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us