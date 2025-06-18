Man arrested for threatening workers, setting fire to homeless tent in Bristol: PD

A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening employees at a CVS in Bristol and setting fire to a tent in a homeless encampment on Tuesday.

Bristol police responded to the CVS on Middle Street at 2:10 p.m. for a reported disturbance involving a knife.

Witnesses told police that a man shoplifted and then returned to the store with a knife, causing extensive property damage while threatening employees, according to authorities.

Officers said they tracked the man to a nearby homeless encampment where he intentionally set fire to a tent, endangering multiple people.

He was also involved in an assault at the homeless encampment, according to police.

Authorities said the man was taken into custody and faces several charges including threatening, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, criminal mischief and larceny.

He was held on a $50,000 bond. The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3000.