Man accused of throwing rocks at cars and slashing tires in Putnam: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars and slashing tires while walking in Putnam.

Putnam police said they were notified of the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The man believed to be responsible was found on Breault Street in the north end of town. Police found a box cutter in his possession, and has was taken into custody.

He's accused of slashing the tires of multiple parked cars, according to police.

Authorities said the man faces charges including breach of peace and several counts of criminal mischief. He was held on a $10,000 bond.