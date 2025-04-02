Man arrested for allegedly trying to set the New Haven Police Department on fire

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to light the New Haven Police Department on fire with lighter fluid Wednesday morning.

The police department said a man was seen pouring lighter fluid on the front door, and flicking a lighter trying to starting the fire.

Authorities said the man yelled things like "burn it down," and he was taken into custody before a fire started.

The man, who is in his 40s, faces charges including criminal attempt to commit arson and breach of peace.

The incident remains under investigation.