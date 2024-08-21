Man arrested for violent kidnapping, sexual assault in Bridgeport: police

A man wanted in connection to a violent kidnapping and sexual assault in Bridgeport has been taken into custody, according to police.

The Norwalk Police Department arrested 36-year-old Leroy Martin Pressley Jr. after pulling him over on Tuesday.

Pressley Jr. was suspected in a reported kidnapping and sex assault that happened on the east side of Bridgeport on Aug. 15. Police said a woman reported that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint, assaulted and threatened.

Authorities said the woman had been in a previous domestic relationship with Pressley Jr.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Pressley Jr. had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest. After posting bond, he was transported to the Bridgeport Police Department on two felony charges.

He faces charges including first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation/suffocation, threatening, unlawful restraint and more. Pressley Jr.'s being held on a combined $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Bridgeport Police Department's Special Victim's Unit and the State's Attorney's Office - Judicial District of Bridgeport assisted with the investigation.