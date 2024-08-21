Bridgeport

Man arrested for violent kidnapping, sexual assault in Bridgeport: police

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A man wanted in connection to a violent kidnapping and sexual assault in Bridgeport has been taken into custody, according to police.

The Norwalk Police Department arrested 36-year-old Leroy Martin Pressley Jr. after pulling him over on Tuesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Pressley Jr. was suspected in a reported kidnapping and sex assault that happened on the east side of Bridgeport on Aug. 15. Police said a woman reported that she had been kidnapped at gunpoint, assaulted and threatened.

Authorities said the woman had been in a previous domestic relationship with Pressley Jr.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Pressley Jr. had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest. After posting bond, he was transported to the Bridgeport Police Department on two felony charges.

He faces charges including first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation/suffocation, threatening, unlawful restraint and more. Pressley Jr.'s being held on a combined $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The Bridgeport Police Department's Special Victim's Unit and the State's Attorney's Office - Judicial District of Bridgeport assisted with the investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us