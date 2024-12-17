Man arrested with fentanyl after crashing into several cars in Bridgeport: PD

A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into several cars before being arrested with fentanyl in his possession in Bridgeport, according to officials.

City officials said they spotted a vehicle driving recklessly throughout Bridgeport on Thursday.

After trying to pull the car over multiple times, police said the vehicle struck several cars on Main Street and Fairview Avenue before fleeing the scene.

The driver, identified as a man in his late 20s, was spotted on Westfield Avenue and was ultimately arrested.

The man had over 1,300 wax folds of a white powder substance, later identified to be fentanyl. Authorities also found nearly 55 grams of a white rock-like substance, which was determined to be crack cocaine.

Bridgeport officials also found a lot of cash, a scale and sandwich bags in his possession.

The man faces charges including engaging police in pursuit, evading responsibility, reckless driving, interfering with an officer, operating a drug factory and more. He's being held on a $150,000 bond.