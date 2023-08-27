Man assaulted outside of convenience store in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted outside of a convenience store in New Haven early Saturday morning.

Officers were approached by a man on Whalley Avenue around 4 a.m. He had visible injuries to his face and body and reported being shot.

The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Medical personnel said his injuries were caused by an assault and he had not been shot.

According to the man, he was standing outside of Sam's Food Store when a black truck pulled up and multiple people got out. The people from the vehicle reportedly got into a heated argument and physical fight with the man.

Police said the man reported that he was struck several times with a gun before being shot at. Officers found a projectile at the scene. It is believed to be related to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.