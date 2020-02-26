Man Assaulted Woman, Fired Bullet Into Walls of Southington Motel

A Southington man is accused of assaulting a woman at a Southington motel and firing a bullet through the wall.

Police responded to the Motel 6 at 625 Queen St. just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a dispute. Upon arrival, it was determined that 54-year-old Joshua Wilson became involved in a dispute with the person that was staying in the room with him.

During the dispute Wilson allegedly threw the victim to the floor of the hotel room and then struck her in the head several times. Wilson then pointed a Smith & Wesson handgun at the victim before raising it away from her and firing a round into the wall of the motel room.

The bullet penetrated the wall of the room and two more unoccupied rooms. Investigators discovered that the gun had an illegal high capacity magazine in it. Additional illegal magazines were also found.

The identity of the victim is being withheld.

Wilson was charged with Unlawful Discharge, Assault 3rd, Reckless Endangerment, Breach of Peace, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Carrying a Pistol or Revolver Without a Permit, and Possession of Large Capacity Magazines.