Man Attacked After Trying to Stop Catalytic Converter Thief in Milford: Police

A man was slashed in the face with a sharp object after trying to stop a catalytic converter thief in Milford, police said.

Officials said they responded to a home on Concord Avenue at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found a man with a severe laceration to his face at the scene. The man told police has was attacked from behind with a bladed object.

Police said the man left his home to check on a grinding noise in his driveway. A few moments later, he was attacked, officials said.

The man told officials the person who attacked him was a tall, thin man wearing all black and a black facemask. The thief got into what's believed to be a silver sedan and he fled the area, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening, but severe injuries. He is in stable condition, authorities said.

Detectives and crime scene unit officials are investigating.

Police are reminding the public to refrain from confronting criminal suspects. They say you should call 911 and describe what you see from a safe and concealed place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mahoney at 203-783-4727 or by email at rmahoney@milfordct.gov.

