Man Attacked With Hammer in Bridgeport: Police

Police are searching for the person who attacked a man with a hammer in Bridgeport Thursday night.

Police said they received a 911 call at 10:16 p.m. reporting that a person had been hit with a hammer in Court A of Success Village and police and emergency medical crews found a man with a severe head injury.

The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said he was alert and told officers that a stranger had approached him and asked for money.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When he didn’t hand any money over, the assailant hit him with what the victim believed was a hammer, police said.

The victim is in stable condition.

Bridgeport Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.