Bridgeport

Man Attacked With Hammer in Bridgeport: Police

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are searching for the person who attacked a man with a hammer in Bridgeport Thursday night.

Police said they received a 911 call at 10:16 p.m. reporting that a person had been hit with a hammer in Court A of Success Village and police and emergency medical crews found a man with a severe head injury.

The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said he was alert and told officers that a stranger had approached him and asked for money.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When he didn’t hand any money over, the assailant hit him with what the victim believed was a hammer, police said.

The victim is in stable condition.

Bridgeport Police are investigating.

Local

meriden 2 hours ago

Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden

connecticut weather 3 hours ago

Up to 3 Inches of Snow for Parts of the State

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us