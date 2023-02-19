Man Attempted to Light Woman on Fire, Set Middletown Home on Fire: PD

A man attempted to light a woman on fire and later set fire to a trailer during an incident in Middletown on Saturday, according to police. The trailer fire damaged an additional trailer and two other vehicles.

Officers were called to a unit on Washington Street around 10:30 p.m. after getting a report of a domestic disturbance in one of the trailers.

When police arrived, they said a woman exited the trailer to speak with officers. Investigators said 55-year-old Eugene Boudreau was inside of the trailer and poured gas on the woman and the home in an effort to light both on fire.

The woman was removed from the area and evaluated by emergency personnel, but refused treatment.

Police said they tried to contact Boudreau and have him exit the trailer, but he refused. Negotiators responded to the scene and a police drone was deployed to monitor the situation from a distance. Authorities were concerned Boudreau was armed or that the trailer's propane tank could be a hazard if ignited.

According to authorities, Boudreau lit the trailer on fire and then left the trailer. He turned himself over to police, but by that point, police said his trailer was fully engulfed in flames and a neighboring trailer was catching on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire without incident or injury. Investigators said Boudreau's actions led to the destruction of his trailer, an adjacent trailer and two vehicles nearby. Temporary housing has been established for the residents who were displaced from their homes.

Officers said Boudreau suffered burns on his body in the incident. He was transported to Middlesex Hospital and was airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital's burn unit. He is currently in stable condition.

The incident remains an active criminal investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Daniel Smith at (860) 638-4131.