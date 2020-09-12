New London

Man Barricaded Himself Inside a New London Home for Hours During Investigation: PD

Wednesdays_Child_Micheal.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

An hours-long stand off in New London has ended after police said a man barricaded himself inside of a home during an investigation early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Crescent Street and Riverview Avenue around 9:45 p.m. last night after getting a report of an assault with a weapon.

When police arrived, they said they found a man with laceration and puncture wounds to his upper front and rear torso. The man was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, authorities added.

Local

New London 1 hour ago

Man Shot Twice in the Arm in New London

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Overnight Fire Displaces Several in Bridgeport

While investigating the incident, investigators said officers were led to a home on Gordon Court to follow-up with a different man around 12:21 a.m.

Once officers attempted to contact the man, police said he quickly barricaded himself inside and then threatened his own wellbeing and the safety of officers at the scene.

The area was secured, a perimeter was established and the surrounding homes were evacuated for safety purposes, investigators said.

"After an extended period of unsuccessful communication, no resolve, and an escalating situation, NLPD contacted the Connecticut State Police (CSP) and requested the assistance of the CSP Tactical Team on scene," New London Police said.

After several hours on scene and with the assistance of CSP's tactical team, the man was secured without further incident around 7:30 a.m. and was transported to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information and/or video about the incidents is encouraged to contact New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 ext. 0.

Anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.

This article tagged under:

New London
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us