Man barricaded in New Haven home surrenders after domestic incident: PD

Police are actively conducting an investigation after responding to a barricaded person incident at a home in New Haven.

Officers responded to a domestic incident in the area of Winthrop Avenue and Elm Street, and discovered a person had barricaded themselves inside.

The Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT also responded to the scene. According to police, the man that barricaded himself exited the home without further incident.

It's unclear if he will face charges. The incident is actively being investigated.

No additional information was immediately available.