new haven

Man barricaded in New Haven home surrenders after domestic incident: PD

NBC Connecticut

Police are actively conducting an investigation after responding to a barricaded person incident at a home in New Haven.

Officers responded to a domestic incident in the area of Winthrop Avenue and Elm Street, and discovered a person had barricaded themselves inside.

The Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT also responded to the scene. According to police, the man that barricaded himself exited the home without further incident.

It's unclear if he will face charges. The incident is actively being investigated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us