Man believed to be connected to Deep River death investigation, stabbings in Mass. due in court

A man who is believed to be connected to a death investigation in Deep River and multiple stabbings in Massachusetts over the weekend is due in court on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, there was a death investigation in Deep River. Troopers responded to a location in Deep River on Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Once at the location, troopers found a body. The person's identity has not been released. It's unclear how the person died.

The death in Deep River is believed to be connected to multiple stabbings in Massachusetts. NBC 10 Boston has multiple law enforcement sources connecting the two cases.

Police in Braintree, Mass. said a man entered the AMC Braintree 10 around 6 p.m. Saturday, walked past the ticket counter, went into one of the theaters without paying and stabbed four young girls in an unprovoked attack. The girls, who range in age from ages 9 to 17, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Three of the girls who were stabbed are sisters. Their mom said the man came up behind them once they were already seated and stabbed one in the back, one in the chest and the other in the arm while he was laughing the whole time.

“You should be able to go to the movies. I mean, someone should be able to show a ticket to go in there. Someone shouldn’t be able to just walk in anyway, first of all. But yea, you can’t live in your homes, but more and more this is happening. It makes parents sick to bring their kids anywhere or let them go anywhere without them. I absolutely feel that way," said Lisa Dembowski, the mother of three of the girls who were stabbed.

In a statement, AMC said they are conducting a thorough review of the incident and a visible security presence will be in place at that location for the immediate future.

"The welfare of our guests and associates is AMC’s top priority, and we are saddened by this senseless act of violence. We are heartened to learn the victims are recovering, and we are reaching out to their families privately," AMC said in part in the statement.

After the stabbing, the man reportedly ran out of the theater and drove away in an SUV. Video surveillance of the man's vehicle captured the license plate and helped officers look for it.

According to authorities, the man was then involved in another stabbing at a McDonald's at a Park and Ride in Plymouth, Mass. shortly after. A 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police later found the man's vehicle in Sandwich, Mass. When troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the man allegedly failed to stop.

Authorities said the man led troopers on a car chase and it ended in a fiery crash. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries are unclear at this time.

The man is expected to appear in court in Mass. on Tuesday related to one of the stabbings.

Connecticut State Police and Massachusetts State Police have not released the suspect's identity.

The Office of the District Attorney in Plymouth County, Massachusetts has identified the suspect in the stabbing in Plymouth, Mass. as Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark, Massachusetts, which is on Martha's Vineyard. They said he is suspected of several stabbings on Massachusetts' South Shore.