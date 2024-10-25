Bridgeport

Man bites police officer after being found with gun in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

Bridgeport Police

A man that ran from a traffic stop in Bridgeport bit a police officer and was later found in possession of a gun and drugs, police said.

Officers saw a car blocking the road at the intersection of Maple and Kossuth streets just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The area was known to police because of recent violent crimes and shots fired incidents.

Authorities said a man in the passenger seat of the car had a gun in his waist band. He then fled the scene and officers chased after him.

The police department said the man bit a police officer in the hand before jumping a fence into someone's yard.

The man was later found trying to hide underneath stairs. He was in possession of 10 wax paper folds that tested positive for fentanyl, according to police.

Police said the man was arrested and faces charges including assault on a public safety officer, interfering, possession of a controlled substance and firearms, and more.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.

