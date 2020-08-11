Man Broke Into East Haven Church, Stole From Daycare: Police

Police are investigating after someone broke into a church in East Haven and stole cash from the adjoining daycare.

Police said they responded to Old Stone Church on Main Street on Monday to investigate a break-in the night before.

Police released photos and said a man with distinct tattoos on both inner forearms entered the church by removing an unsecured air conditioner from a church window, then stole cash from the adjoining daycare.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Molly Perry at mperry@easthavenpolice.com.