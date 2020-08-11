East Haven

Man Broke Into East Haven Church, Stole From Daycare: Police

Photos of Old Stone Church burglasy
East Haven Police

Police are investigating after someone broke into a church in East Haven and stole cash from the adjoining daycare.

Police said they responded to Old Stone Church on Main Street on Monday to investigate a break-in the night before.

Police released photos and said a man with distinct tattoos on both inner forearms entered the church by removing an unsecured air conditioner from a church window, then stole cash from the adjoining daycare. 

Local

Connecticut Department of Public Health 26 mins ago

Former Health Commissioner Claims Discrimination in Firing

East Haven 2 hours ago

Woman Injured After Crashing Into Building in East Haven

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Molly Perry at mperry@easthavenpolice.com.

This article tagged under:

East Haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us