Man Broke Into Hamden Home, Sexually Assaulted Sleeping Child: Police

Hamden police have arrested a registered sex offender accused of entering a home and sexually assaulting a sleeping child Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the home in the southern part of town and determined 37-year-old Antwuane Darden, of New Haven, sexually assaulted the child.

The child was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Darden was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, home invasion, and risk of injury to a minor.

He is a registered sex offender, convicted in 2013 of sexually assaulting two girls aged approximately 13 and 14.

Darden is being held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on February 22.

