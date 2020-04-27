Man Broke Into Home, Assaulted Homeowner Then Damaged Vehicle, Assaulted Owner in Hamden: PD

Hamden police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the homeowner before damaging a vehicle and assaulting the vehicle's owner on Saturday.

Officers were called to a home on Park Road around 4:15 p.m. after getting a report of a fight in progress. Police said they were advised that someone had forcibly entered a resident's home and was assaulting him.

Shortly after, two officers located the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Johnnie Tyson, near State Street and Armstrong Street. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

According to investigators, Tyson forcibly entered a home on Park Road. While inside, he was confronted by the homeowner, who asked him to leave. Tyson then assaulted the homeowner before leaving the home.

When Tyson was outside, police said he damaged another resident's vehicle. When the owner of the vehicle confronted Tyson, he was assaulted.

Tyson then attempted to forcibly enter multiple other homes, authorities added.

Tyson, of New Haven, is facing charges including burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, assault, criminal mischief and risk of injury to a minor.